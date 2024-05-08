J-K changed after abrogation of Article 370, destruction everywhere: Omar Abdullah

Kupwara (J-K), May 8 (PTI) National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir has changed post-2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 as there is "destruction" everywhere.

Speaking to reporters after addressing a public meeting in Kupwara in north Kashmir as part of his election campaign from the Baramulla parliamentary constituency, Abdullah said the areas which were made militancy-free have been witnessing resurgence of the gun.

"There are areas which we had made militancy-free. But there is again an impact of the gun now, be it the target killings in Srinagar or the continuous attacks on the security forces in Rajouri-Poonch.

"Similarly, there are many areas which were totally militancy-free in my rule, but the militancy has restarted there now," the NC leader said, when asked about the BJP's claims of improvement and change in the situation in J-K.

He said, "Yes, J-K has changed. Destruction has increased," and claimed that there is no improvement in the situation anywhere.

The former chief minister continued his election campaign in Kupwara on the third consecutive day and addressed workers' convention at Kalaroos.

He said the people have realised who all are helping the communal forces in Kashmir.

"They have also come to know who is with the BJP and who all are contesting the elections with their help. The people also know who all are spreading hatred against Muslims in the country and who all are defaming Muslims and spewing poison against them," he said, addressing the party workers.

In an apparent reference to the BJP's election symbol, Abdullah said the public has become well aware of those who are trying to plant the "lotus flower" through the back door in Kashmir.

"Do A, B, C and D teams want a similar system in Jammu and Kashmir, where they kick us while offering prayers? We were beaten while reciting Taraweeh (Ramzan night prayers).

"Our girls were kept out of the colleges and schools for wearing hijab. Is it for this purpose that these people are trying to bring the BJP into Kashmir?" he asked. PTI SSB KSS KSS