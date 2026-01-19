J-K: Chargesheet against man for taking Rs 18 lakh migrant relief while in govt service

Srinagar, Jan 19 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Jammu and Kashmir crime branch has filed a chargesheet against a former government employee for drawing Rs 18.3 lakh as migrant relief while he was in service.

The EOW, Kashmir received a written complaint against him for availing monetary relief in cash by illegal means after unlawfully registering himself as a migrant along with his family members.

He was not eligible for migrant relief as he was in active government service during the relevant period.

The EOW produced a chargesheet before the court against Mohammad Hussain Shah, a resident of Syedapura in Shopian, a retired employee in Public Health Engineering department.

"The chargesheet pertains to allegations of unlawfully registering as a migrant along with family members and fraudulently obtaining migrant relief amounting to Rs 18,30,265," a spokesperson of the EOW said.

"A thorough investigation was subsequently carried out by the EOW, during which it was prima facie established that the accused had deliberately misrepresented his employment status and suppressed material facts to secure migrant registration," the spokesperson said.

The investigation further revealed that Shah continued to avail migrant relief benefits despite being ineligible, causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer and corresponding wrongful gain to himself, he said.

On the basis of material evidence, it was established that the acts of omission and commission on his part constitute an offence punishable, he added.