J-K: Chhari Mubarak of Amarnath Yatra taken to Pahalgam

Srinagar, July 21 (PTI) The Chhari Mubarak of Amarnath Yatra was taken to Pahalgam on Sunday from its abode at Dashnami Akhara building here for various rituals to mark Ashadh Purnima, the start of religious aspects of the annual pilgrimage.

"Chanting Vedic hymn, 'Bhoomi-Pujan', 'Navgrah-Pujan', 'Chhari-Pujan' and 'Dhawajarohan' ceremonies were performed at Pahalgam on the auspicious occasion of Ashadh Purnima that marks the commencement of annual pilgrimage of Swami Amarnath Ji, traditionally and religiously," Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, said.

Giri said these are important rituals prior to the main course of annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji.

"The sound of conch shells reverberated the whole atmosphere. A sizeable number of sadhus, pilgrims and numerous Kashmiri Pandit families from Martand were present on the occasion and participated in the pujan," he said.

Giri said a 'hawan' was also performed after the 'pujan' and langar was also served to all those present.

Giri said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of their caste, creed or religion, have been cooperating, assisting and encouraging the pilgrims and sadhus who come here from across the country and even abroad for this annual pilgrimage.

Giri expressed satisfaction and thanked the administration for making arrangements for the event.