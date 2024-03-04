J-K chief electoral officer reviews Lok Sabha poll preparations

Jammu, March 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole on Monday chaired a meeting here to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting was attended by District Election Officers (DEOs) and SSPs of Jammu, Samba and Reasi districts among others, an official spokesperson said.

During the meeting, extensive deliberations were held on district election management plans for Jammu, Samba and Reasi districts, he said.

Discussions on electoral roll processes, logistical requirements, manpower management, risk management, EVM transportation, polling staff and security arrangements were held, the spokesperson said.

The meeting also focused on allocating sufficient human resources, implementing Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) plans at the booth level, creating a comprehensive material management plan, secure route mapping and developing an extensive training program for election officials and designated nodal officers.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, Pole instructed DEOs to establish robust control rooms in their districts to monitor various aspects, including EVM-carrying vehicles, communication from polling stations and emergencies.

To enhance public participation in elections, the CEO instructed officials to implement awareness campaigns at the booth level, involving BLOs, sports personalities, government employees, youth icons, influencers and organising sports events, rallies, competitions as well as door-to-door campaigns.

Emphasising on the importance of Adequate Minimum Facilities (AMF), the CEO instructed welfare officers to ensure clean washrooms, drinking water, first aid and electricity for polling staff and security personnel on election day. PTI AB NB