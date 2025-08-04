J-K chief secretary inspects Rs 135 cr projects in Jammu health institutions

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Monday inspected several ongoing projects worth Rs 135 crore in premier health institutions in Jammu and issued directions for their timely completion with the set quality standards.

The chief secretary stressed the need to ensure that the new facilities are optimally utilised to deliver high-quality healthcare services to the people of Jammu and its adjoining areas.

The aim of Dulloo's visit was to take stock of the patient care facilities being provided in these premier medical institutions, besides making an on-spot assessment of the status of critical infrastructure projects currently underway to upgrade healthcare services in the region, an official spokesperson said.

Dulloo commenced his visit at Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, where he inspected the newly constructed 100-bedded Critical Care Block, a vital addition to the hospital's capacity to handle high-dependency patients.

He also reviewed progress at the site of the Department of Interventional Pulmonology and High-End Laboratory (DIPHL), which is envisioned to further enhance specialised care services at the institution.

Afterwards, the chief secretary visited the adjoining Bone & Joint Hospital and later the Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital.

He undertook a detailed inspection of the under-construction 243-bedded Gynaecological Block, being developed at a cost of Rs 31.59 crore, along with the new block for the hospital's maternal and neonatal care services, featuring advanced Perinatology and Neonatology units.

The facility is expected to reduce the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), besides significantly cutting down the waiting time for planned surgeries, the spokesperson said.

During the visit, the chief secretary also reviewed the functioning and infrastructure of the State Cancer Institute (SCI), Jammu, which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 104 crore.

He also enquired about the ongoing work on three modern operation theatres and the status of installation of the Linear Accelerator (LINAC), other high-end medical equipment, and the dental college.

The chief secretary was briefed on other flagship projects taken up at GMC Jammu to further augment specialised patient services, including the establishment of a Catheterisation Laboratory (Cath Lab) and other related infrastructure components.