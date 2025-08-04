J-K chief secretary meets Reasi landslide victims

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo on Monday paid a visit to government medical college hospital to enquire about the health and well-being of six individuals who sustained injuries in the landslide that struck Reasi district on Friday.

The landslide claimed the lives of a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officer Rajinder Singh who was serving as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Ramnagar and his young son.

During his visit to the hospital, the chief secretary interacted with each of the injured persons, closely monitoring their recovery progress. He assured them of all possible medical support and care from the government. He also issued instructions to the hospital authorities to ensure the best possible treatment and complete cooperation is extended to the admitted victims so that they recover fully at the earliest.

Expressing his concern and sympathy, he reiterated the administration’s commitment to stand by the affected families during this difficult time. He emphasised that every step will be taken to facilitate their swift recovery and discharge from the hospital.

Later, Dulloo visited the residence of Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amod Ashok Nagpure to offer his heartfelt condolences over the death of his young daughter due to illness.

While extending his sympathies to the grieving family, the chief secretary expressed deep sorrow over the irreparable loss and conveyed his prayers for eternal peace to the departed soul. He stood in solidarity with the family, offering words of strength, courage and comfort as they are navigating through this profound personal tragedy. PTI AB SKY SKY