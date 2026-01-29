J-K chief secy reviews roadmap to strengthen disaster management framework

Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo reviewed a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen the disaster preparedness, response and mitigation framework of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Thursday.

The plan has been developed by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRR&R). It incorporates lessons from recent extreme weather events, post-disaster reviews, and consultations with national agencies including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Reviewing the measures at a meeting here on Wednesday, the chief secretary emphasised anticipatory action, technology-enabled early warning systems and seamless inter-agency coordination. He directed the divisional and district administrations to ensure timely updates of their respective District Disaster Management Plans (DDMPs) and to periodically review the status of preparedness and mitigation measures.

Underscoring preparedness as the cornerstone of disaster management, the chief secretary made it mandatory for all districts to conduct pre-monsoon preparedness measures. This focus is particularly aimed at floods and other weather-induced disasters during the April to September period, which has historically witnessed a higher frequency of such events in the Union Territory.

In August last year, more than 100 people, mostly pilgrims visiting the Machail Mata and Vaishno Devi shrines, died and scores were injured following landslides, cloudbursts and floods in Kishtwar and Reasi districts. Thirty-five others remain missing.

An official spokesman said the chief secretary called for RFID-based management of pilgrimages, particularly the Machail Mata Yatra, along with the creation of requisite infrastructure along the route. Dulloo also stressed the importance of conducting shrine-specific mock exercises, including at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, to ensure coordinated and timely response during emergencies.

The chief secretary asked deputy commissioners to remain vigilant regarding avalanches risks following recent snowfall. He directed them to ensure the prompt restoration of road connectivity, drinking water supply and electricity to all affected habitations.

Principal Secretary, DMRR&R, Chandraker Bharti, highlighted the importance of strengthening last-mile dissemination of weather warnings and promoting digital platforms such as the SACHET App. He said district and sub-divisional Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) must be made functional with redundant communication systems, especially in remote and border areas.

The review highlighted a strategic shift from reactive disaster response to an anticipatory disaster management approach. To enhance safety during high-footfall events, the roadmap envisages systematic pilgrim registration, RFID-based monitoring and regular pre-monsoon coordination meetings at the UT and Corps levels.

The spokesman said the plan also provides for clearly defined Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to regulate movement during adverse weather. It includes the establishment of Joint Control Rooms involving the civil administration, Army, Central Armed Police Forces and SDRF.

Infrastructure measures include the construction of Yatri Niwas, mapping of helipads, pre-positioning of medical and engineering resources and the integration of civil helicopters into the response framework. The review emphasised the need for valley-specific weather forecasting, deployment of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) and Doppler Radars in high-risk areas and the use of drones for delivering essential supplies to cut-off regions.

Operational gaps identified during recent floods, such as communication shortfalls and the limited availability of satellite phones, are being systematically addressed. The roadmap delineates the roles various stakeholders, including BRO, NDRF and SDRF.

Major initiatives include an annual state-level mock exercise every June, finalisation of SOPs for drone usage in coordination with the DGCA and Indian Air Force and the strengthening of ‘Aapda Mitras’ by engaging trained local divers in vulnerable districts, the spokesman added. PTI TAS AKY