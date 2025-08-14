National

Kishtwar cloudburst: L-G says rescue operation in full swing, home minister has assured all help

NewsDrum Desk
Kishtwar Cloudburst

Damaged structures and uprooted trees at an area after a massive cloudburst at Chasoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.

Jammu: A rescue and relief operation is in full swing at the cloudburst-hit Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

He asserted that Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all possible assistance.

"Rescue & Relief Operations at Chashoti (Chositi) are in full swing. Men and machinery have been put at the site. Other teams have also been rushed," the L-G said in an X post.

At least 20 people, including two CISF personnel, were killed and many feared trapped after a massive cloudburst struck the remote mountain village on Thursday, officials said. While 98 people have been rescued so far, the condition of 28 are said to be serious.

The L-G said he briefed the home minister on rescue and relief operations by various agencies.

“He (home minister) has assured all possible assistance,” Sinha said.

