J-K CM Abdullah calls for self-sufficiency in agriculture, allied sectors

Srinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday emphasised the critical need for self-sufficiency in agriculture and allied sectors, saying these areas are the backbone of the region's economy and offer vast employment potentials.

The chief minister made the remarks while presiding over an event at the Shalimar Convention Centre, where he handed over appointment letters to the newly-recruited veterinary assistant surgeons and horticulture development officers.

Addressing the new appointees, Abdullah underscored the pivotal role of agriculture, noting its significant contributions to Jammu and Kashmir's GDP.

"No matter how much we grow in other sectors, there is no alternative to agriculture and its allied sectors, which contribute the most to our GDP," he said.

Abdullah also dismissed the notion of a competition between agriculture and tourism, saying the primary opportunity for employment and growth lies within the agriculture sector.

He spoke at length about the government's focus on the dairy sector, announcing plans to establish one dairy processing unit in every two districts of J-K.

Abdullah pointed out that only 4 per cent of daily milk production is currently processed, leaving a vast 96 per cent of raw material available for industrial use.

"This is an area where we have raw material for the industry... We don't need to import it or look for a market outside," he said, adding that processed milk could generate a much higher value for the farmers as compared to unprocessed milk.

Abdullah also touched upon the challenges facing the agriculture sector, including increasing population, shrinking agricultural land, and unpredictable weather patterns.

He stressed the importance of adopting new methods and technologies, such as organic farming, vertical farming, and polyhouses, to ensure sustainable growth and self-sufficiency.

The chief minister also warned against the risks of relying on external sources for products like meat, citing concerns over quality and handling.

"Your office is not an office, your office is a field," he told the new joinees, encouraging them to be connected to ground realities.

He stressed that their honest work in the vital veterinary and horticulture sectors could bring about a positive change in the lives of the people. PTI SSB ARI