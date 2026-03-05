J-K CM Abdullah expresses concern over attack on Iranian warship

Jammu, March 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed concern over the reported sinking of an Iranian warship, saying the vessel and its crew were guests of India for a multilateral naval exercise.

This comes after a major escalation in West Asia after a US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship in international waters off the coast Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The vessel was returning from the Milan naval exercise hosted by India.

Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah said the incident has caused anxiety within the Union Territory as many residents, including students, are currently in Iran.

"It is unfortunate that an attack was carried out on the Iranian warship. They were our guests and had come here for a naval exercise. While returning, it was attacked. In some way, our country is also being dragged into this situation. What will happen in the future is beyond my jurisdiction," he said.

The chief minister said the government is coordinating with the Centre to ensure the safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents in Iran. He added that the government is working to formulate a programme to bring them home safely. He also appealed for calm in the Union Territory amid the evolving situation.

The chief minister met with members of civil society and religious leaders in Srinagar on Wednesday to ensure peace is maintained.

"The elements trying to disturb the atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir should not be allowed to take advantage of the situation," he said.

Responding to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to file a nomination for the Rajya Sabha, Abdullah termed it an internal matter of the Bihar government and its allies. He mentioned Nitish Kumar's past association with the INDIA bloc and extended his best wishes for the nomination.

Commenting on the general elections in Nepal, held following the fall of the K P Sharma Oli-led government last year, Abdullah said the polls are essential for the functioning of a democracy.

Citizens in all 165 constituencies in Nepal began voting on Thursday morning under tight security. "As I have read in newspapers, a new leader has emerged there. Let us see what decision the people of Nepal take," he added.

The chief minister also highlighted the government's focus on promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in agriculture. He said that under flagship programmes like Mission Yuva, the government is working to develop a startup culture, noting that substantial funding has started flowing into educational institutions for these initiatives. PTI AB AKY