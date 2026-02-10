J-K CM Abdullah expresses concerns over Indo-US trade deal, defends Budget in Assembly

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday raised serious concerns over the India-US interim trade deal, saying it could adversely impact the Union territory’s dry fruit and horticulture economy.

The chief minister also defended his government’s Budget, terming it pro-people and growth-oriented.

Winding up the discussions on the Budget in the Assembly, Abdullah said duty-free imports of tree nuts such as walnuts and almonds could hurt the local farmers.

“Tree nuts – walnuts and almonds – originate from Jammu and Kashmir. Allowing them duty-free imports raises questions about the sympathy for our farmers,” Abdullah said, adding that apples should also have been protected.

Refuting the opposition’s claims that the Budget indicated shrinking expenditure, the chief minister said misleading comparisons were being drawn.

“It is wrong to say we have spent only 12 per cent. If we look only at capital expenditure, it has reached 36 per cent, and by March 31, we will bring it close to last year’s level,” he said.

Abdullah also said that the previous year’s revenue expenditure was higher due to the settlement of costly loans, which was not the case this year.

“To say that we are shrinking our economy is not true at all. We have put our money where it is most needed,” he asserted, adding that the government did not reduce the budget due to any campaign and would ensure that salaries and pensions remain unaffected.

The opposition was frustrated because of the pro-people nature of the Budget, he claimed.

“The opposition is frustrated because we have presented a good and people-centric Budget for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Responding to the three-day debate, Abdullah, who is also the Leader of the House, thanked the legislators for their participation and suggestions.

“For the last three days, I have been standing here to respond to the debate on the Budget. I thank all the honourable MLAs who took part in the debate and gave valuable suggestions, which we will try to implement in future,” Abdullah said.

The chief minister noted that the Budget generated discussions both inside and outside the Assembly, and claimed that it received a largely positive response.

“Generally, people are satisfied with the Budget. They understand that it is not easy to propel Jammu and Kashmir forward in these circumstances, but through this Budget, a roadmap has been laid out to take J-K out of the present challenges,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s focus on rural development, Abdullah said strengthening the rural economy was central to the overall growth of the Union territory.

Investments have been made in agriculture, horticulture, weather-based crops and the dairy sector, he said.

Referring to a new dairy initiative, he said milk production increased by one lakh litres, alongside efforts to promote backyard poultry and improve livestock quality.

Questioning the opposition’s criticism, the chief minister said the reaction itself indicated the impact of the Budget.

"If the Budget is being termed non-realistic, why were these advancements not available earlier," he asked, adding, "Was our Budget so impactful that you could not remain silent?"