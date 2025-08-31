J-K CM Abdullah hopes corporate India to use CSR funds to help develop sports infra in UT

Srinagar, Aug 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed hope that corporate India will play its part by using their CSR funds to help develop sports infrastructure in the Union territory.

Abdullah's remarks came as he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the special mention of sportspersons from J-K in the 125th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

"Thank you for highlighting the keen interest boys and girls of J-K have for all sports @narendramodi ji. The youth of J-K don't lack talent or enthusiasm; unfortunately, they lack opportunity and exposure,” Abdullah said in a post on X, adding that the special mention by Modi will certainly add to the enthusiasm of the youth.

“I hope corporate India to play its part by using their CSR funds to help develop sports infrastructure in J-K,” Abdullah said.

In 'Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister singled out Jammu and Kashmir for two special achievements – holding the first Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) successfully, and the inaugural day-night cricket tournament in Pulwama.

Modi also spoke to 18-year-old Mohsin Ali from Srinagar, who clinched gold in the 1,000m kayaking event at the inaugural water sports festival on Dal Lake.

“I was thrilled to speak to the prime minister. His words will work as an encouragement not only for me but for the youth in general, who want to represent the country at the highest stage,” Ali told PTI.

The prime minister also spoke to another sportsperson -- Odisha's canoeing champion Rashmita Sahu. PTI SSB ARI