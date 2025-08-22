J-K CM Abdullah inaugurates 'Triveni' hostel at Sainik School in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday inaugurated a new hostel for girl students, named 'Triveni', at Sainik School, Nagrota, on the outskirts of Jammu city.

The inauguration coincided with the school’s 56th Raising Day, making the occasion a significant milestone.

On his arrival, the chief minister was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour and laid a wreath at the Shaurya Smarak in tribute to the school’s bravehearts, an official spokesperson said.

The event was attended by senior officers from Headquarters 16 Corps, including GOC Lieutenant General P. K. Mishra and Maj Gen Paramvir Singh Dagar, as well as officials from the state education department and alumni of the school.

The Raising Day celebrations began with the traditional cake-cutting ceremony. On the occasion, a specially crafted school memento was presented to the Chief Minister, symbolizing the ethos of knowledge, bravery, and discipline.

The highlight of the day was the inauguration of the girls’ hostel ‘Triveni’, reflecting the school’s commitment to inclusivity, modern residential facilities, and leadership opportunities for girl cadets.

The new hostel marks a new chapter in the institution’s journey by ensuring that girl students receive the same environment as their male counterparts to excel in academics, discipline, and service to the nation. PTI AB HIG HIG