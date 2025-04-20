J-K CM Abdullah, L-G Sinha grieve rain-related deaths in Ramban

Jammu, Apr 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of three lives due to flash floods triggered by incessant rain in Ramban district while Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary was rushing to the affected areas to take stock of the situation.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said his party's government would request the Centre for financial assistance to provide adequate relief to the families affected.

Three people were killed and more than 100 rescued after heavy rain triggered flash floods at different places in Ramban district early on Sunday, officials said.

The incessant rain also triggered landslides and mudslides at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, prompting traffic to be suspended, they said.

Sinha said in his message, "Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of precious lives due to the flash floods triggered by incessant rain in Ramban. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief." He said the district administration, State Disaster Response Force and rescue teams were on the job to ensure swift relief.

"All possible assistance is being extended to the affected families," Sinha said.

In a post shared by the Chief Minister's Office on X, Abdullah said he was extremely anguished by the tragic landslides and flash floods in Ramban that caused considerable damage to life and property.

"My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans," he said.

"For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas," the chief minister added.

Abdullah's deputy Choudhary said he was rushing to Ramban to take stock of the situation.

"We are standing with the affected population in this hour of grief. The chief minister was supposed to visit the affected areas himself but since he had reached Delhi very late due to a flight diversion, I am going there and reviewing the situation," he told reporters on the sidelines of a function organised by the National Conference.

Farooq Abdullah, who was also present at the function, said there was huge damage reported in the Ramban and Banihal areas.

"The government is rushing its ministers to the affected areas and we will also request the Centre for financial assistance so that adequate relief is given to the people hit by the disaster," he said.

The officials said a cloudburst struck the Seri Bagna village of Ramban, resulting in the deaths of three persons, including brothers Aqib Ahmad and Mohd Saqib.

They said about 40 residential houses were damaged after a flash flood hit Dharam Kund village. Ten houses were fully damaged while the rest suffered partial damage.

More than 100 trapped villagers were rescued by police personnel who rushed to the spot despite the continuous downpour and cloudbursts, the officials said and added several vehicles were swept away in the flood caused by a stream overflowing.

A senior government official said there had been massive damage in the entire district due to heavy rain, cloudbursts, high-velocity winds, landslides and hailstorms.