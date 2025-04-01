J-K CM Abdullah launches free bus service for women, fulfils key budget announcement

Srinagar, Apr 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday fulfilled a key budget announcement with the launch of a free bus service for women.

The chief minister flagged off the Zero-Ticket Travel Initiative for women from the SKICC. A government spokesperson described the move as a landmark towards gender-inclusive mobility.

The launch was attended by ministers Sakina Itoo and Satish Sharma.

Before the official flag-off, Abdullah inaugurated zero-ticket travel for schoolgirls, underscoring the Union Territory government's commitment to accessible and safe transportation for young students.

The Zero-Ticket Travel Initiative for women -- fulfilling a key budget announcement of the National Conference government -- ensures free travel for women in all Smart City e-buses and Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) buses across the Union Territory.

Abdullah, while presenting the budget recently, had announced free bus rides for women -- a promise made in the National Conference's election manifesto.

On Tuesday, he said the initiative was more than just a welfare measure but a bold step towards women's empowerment and inclusive development.

"Starting today, women across Jammu and Kashmir will travel free of cost in all Smart City and SRTC (state road transport corporation) buses. This isn't just about affordability; it's about accessibility, safety and creating an environment where women feel empowered to travel freely. Our vision is to make Jammu and Kashmir a model of inclusive growth where no woman is held back due to mobility constraints," he said.

Abdullah expressed hope that the move would make travel easy and comfortable for women.

"In the budget, we had made a special announcement that women would travel free of cost in SRTC and Smart City buses from April 1. Today, we have launched the service with the hope that it will make their travel across Jammu and Kashmir easy and safe," the chief minister told reporters.

He added the government would compensate JKRTC and Smart City buses for the service.

"There will be no losses for SRTC and Smart City buses. We will provide them compensation from the budget," Abdullah said.

In a post on X, the chief minister said it was not just a welfare measure but a commitment to women's empowerment and accessible mobility.

"Starting today, women across Jammu and Kashmir will travel free of cost in all Smart City and SRTC buses. This isn't just a welfare measure, it is a commitment to women's empowerment, accessible mobility, and a more inclusive Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

The National Conference said the initiative paved the way for women to move forward, both literally and figuratively.

"Enhancing mobility is key to greater opportunities, independence and progress. This initiative paves the way for women to move forward, both literally and figuratively," the ruling party said in a post on X.