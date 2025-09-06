J-K: CM Abdullah takes stock of flood-affected areas in Anantnag, Kulgam

Srinagar, Sep 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday directed the formation of special teams to assess damages in flood-hit Anantnag and Kulgam districts and to prepare comprehensive proposals for seeking compensation for the affected people from the Centre.

Interacting with the affected families, the chief minister assured that the government stands firmly with them and pledged all possible measures for their relief and rehabilitation, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, ministers Sakina Itoo and Javed Ahmad Rana, advisor to the chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani, and concerned MLAs of the district.

Abdullah instructed officials to assess damages to agricultural land, horticultural crops, and stranded fruit-laden trucks stuck on highways, and to submit their reports in this regard.

During his visit to Anantnag, Abdullah inspected the flood-hit localities of Mehandi Kadal, Janglaat Mandi, Deva Colony, Ashajipora Bridge, and other areas of the district.

Residents of Ganjiwara raised demands for the early completion of the flood shed pump, along with repairs of interior roads and drainage works in Eidgah Colony, the spokesman said.

Later, the chief minister chaired a high-level review meeting with the concerned offices from the district.

Anantnag deputy commissioner presented a detailed account of the damages caused by the floods and the measures taken, including rescue operations, setting up shelter homes for evacuees, mobilising resources, deploying sandbags at vulnerable embankments, and initiating immediate restoration works.

The officer also briefed the chief minister on waterlogging issues, people affected due to floods and plans to mitigate similar situations in the future.

Addressing the meeting, Abdullah directed the district administration to prioritise restoration works.

Highlighting the importance of long-term planning, he emphasised the need to explore the viability of a flood channel, dredging of rivers and streams, setting up dewatering pumps, and strengthening of river embankments.

The chief minister also visited the neighbouring Kulgam to personally take stock of the damages, restoration works, and the challenges faced by the people.

Abdullah called on the district administration to accelerate restoration works on a war footing while ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential services in affected areas.

Later, at a meeting convened at the Mini Secretariat Kulgam, the deputy commissioner briefed the chief minister about the early evacuation undertaken to safeguard lives and presented details of damage to roads, bridges, and public utilities.

He also outlined the steps initiated for the fast-track restoration of services.

Lauding the efforts of the district administration in carrying out timely evacuations, Abdullah instructed departments, including PDD, Jal Shakti, and Irrigation & Flood Control, to work in a mission mode for the restoration of essential services.

Expressing concern over illegal mining in the district, the chief minister ordered strict enforcement to ensure a complete ban on the practice.