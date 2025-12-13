J-K: CM Abdullah throws open Asia's longest ski drag lift at Gulmarg

Srinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday threw open Asia's longest ski drag lift at the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg, officials said.

He also inaugurated the world's highest revolving multi-purpose hall at the Affarwat area in the resort, which also houses a restaurant, they said.

Abdullah said the ski drag lift at Kongdori in Gulmarg, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, will significantly enhance skiing infrastructure in the resort and strengthen its standing on the international winter sports map.

"Chief Minister today inaugurated Asia's longest ski drag lift at Kongdori, Gulmarg. This landmark addition will significantly enhance skiing infrastructure and further strengthen Gulmarg's standing on the international winter sports map," the J&K chief minister's office said in a post on X.

Abdullah will also attend the curtain raiser event of the 17th annual convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI). PTI SSB SHS SHS SHS