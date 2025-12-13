J-K CM Abdullah throws open Asia's longest ski drag lift in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday threw open Asia's longest ski drag lift at Gulmarg, widely known as the 'skiing capital of India', officials said.

Abdullah also inaugurated the world's highest revolving multi-purpose hall in the Affarwat area of Gulmarg, which also houses a restaurant, they said.

Abdullah said the ski drag lift at Kongdori in Gulmarg in Baramulla district will significantly enhance the skiing infrastructure in the hill station and strengthen its standing on the international winter sports map.

"This landmark addition will significantly enhance skiing infrastructure and further strengthen Gulmarg's standing on the international winter sports map," the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a post on X.

The 726-metre-long ski drag lift, a device that takes one to higher ground while skiing by holding on to a moving bar, has been built at a cost of Rs 3.65 crore, officials said.

Abdullah also dedicated a series of tourism infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 17 crore to the people of Gulmarg and its adjoining areas, marking a significant milestone in strengthening Jammu and Kashmir's position as a premier global winter tourism destination, they said.

The chief minister inaugurated the Integrated Skiing Training and Adventure Tourism Centre in Gulmarg and launched integrated ski training courses to strengthen winter sports training facilities in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah said Gulmarg remains the crown jewel of J-K's tourism landscape and sustained investment in modern, high-quality infrastructure is essential to unlocking its full potential.

"These initiatives are not just infrastructure additions but strategic investments that will create year-round tourism opportunities, generate employment for local youth, and elevate Gulmarg to international standards," Abdullah said.

The ski drag lift and training facilities would give a major boost to winter sports and professional skiing, while the revolving conference hall at Apharwat would significantly enhance visitor experience, he said.

"Our vision is to make Gulmarg a global hub for winter sports while ensuring conservation of its fragile ecology and natural beauty," Abdullah said. PTI SSB SMV ARI