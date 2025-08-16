J-K CM announces ex-gratia assistance to people affected by Kishtwar cloudburst

Chisoti (JK), Aug 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced ex-gratia relief for those affected by the recent cloudburst and flash floods in Chisoti village of Kishtwar district.

During a visit to the disaster-struck village, he announced the financial aid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a "measure of solidarity and immediate relief" to the affected people, and also assured them long-term support.

Abdullah took firsthand stock of the devastation caused by the cloudburst on Thursday afternoon that left 60 people dead, over 100 injured and 82 others missing.

The families of those who lost lives in the calamity would receive Rs 2 lakh each, while those who sustained severe injuries would be given Rs 1 lakh and those with minor injuries Rs 50,000, Abdullah said.

For structural damages, the chief minister announced Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged houses, Rs 50,000 for severely damaged ones, and Rs 25,000 for partially damaged structures.

Abdullah was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Chairman of District Development Council Pooja Thakur, MLAs Inderwal Pyarelal Sharma and Ramban Arjun Singh Raju, and former minister Sajjad Ahmad Kitchloo, along with the inspector general of police and divisional commissioner from Jammu, deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police from Kishtwar, and other senior civil and police officers.

Upon his arrival, the chief minister was briefed on the scale of destruction by Army personnel using a virtual reality headset, a government spokesperson said.

The chief minister, who reached Kishtwar on Friday evening, travelled by road to the affected village early on Saturday morning.

Expressing profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and widespread damage, the chief minister assured people that the government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief. He also issued directions for the immediate restoration of essential infrastructure in the affected areas.

Abdullah also met bereaved families and those affected by the tragedy, and promised immediate assistance and long-term rehabilitation. PTI TAS TAS RUK RUK