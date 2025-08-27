J-K CM announces Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia for Vaishno Devi landslide victims

Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district.

Thirty-four pilgrims have died and 20 were injured in the disastrous landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra belt on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said that Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia, including Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund and Rs 2 lakh per deceased person from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, will be provided to the families.

He also announced relief for victims of other flood-related incidents reported across Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days, with compensation from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, he said.

The chief minister also announced Rs 1 lakh for each person who sustained severe injuries and Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries in these incidents.

In order to ensure timely response and assistance, the chief minister directed the advance placement of Rs 10 crore with each Deputy Commissioner in the affected districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

The funds will be utilised to meet the immediate requirements of relief, rehabilitation and restoration in the affected areas, he said.

Abdullah expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and assured them that all possible support would be extended by the government to the victims of these natural calamities. PTI AB HIG HIG