J-K CM asks people to avoid non-essential travel for 3 days amid snowfall forecast

Banihal/Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday reviewed the condition of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel over the next three days in view of the forecast of fresh snowfall.

Abdullah said snow clearance work was progressing at a rapid pace, and electricity has been restored in most areas affected by the recent spell of snowfall.

The chief minister, who spent the last three days in Kashmir to assess the situation following the snowfall, preferred to travel by road to Jammu, where he is scheduled to attend the main Republic Day function at Maulana Azad Road as the chief guest.

“I just paused to review the situation, and I also spoke with the MLA. Going forward, I will continue to assess the situation from time to time. It has snowed, and we were eagerly waiting for this snowfall. If there has been a little inconvenience, we will address it,” Abdullah told reporters in Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

He said Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed a severe drought after December, which has now been broken.

“This will help ensure there is no water shortage in the coming summer. Allah has answered our prayers, and we should be grateful to him,” he said.

Referring to the problems faced by commuters following the closure of the highway on Friday before it was partially reopened on Sunday, he urged people to avoid travel on January 26, 27, and 28 unless absolutely necessary.

“Our effort will be to reopen the highways as quickly as possible, but as I said, if there is no urgency, please stay home to avoid getting stranded,” he said.

He said the entire Jammu and Kashmir is currently facing electricity shortages because the available power supply is insufficient to meet the demand, leading to scheduled power cuts.

However, he said the electricity transmission and distribution system has been significantly strengthened.

“Over the next one to two years, the administration aims to completely eliminate power shortages, ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted power supply for all residents,” he said.

Regarding the state budget, he said it will be presented on February 6. "Our effort will be to present a people-friendly budget, just as we did last time," he said. PTI TAS RHL