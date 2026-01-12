J-K CM assures BJP MLAs of written update on status of development projects in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday assured the opposition BJP MLAs here that each of them would receive a detailed communication on the status of development projects.
The assurance was given by Abdullah to the BJP legislators while chairing a high-level meeting to review the overall development scenario of Jammu district, with a focus on expediting key infrastructure projects, improving irrigation facilities, strengthening flood restoration works and ensuring optimal utilisation of funds.
Addressing the meeting, he assured the MLAs that each of them would receive a detailed communication outlining the status of projects that can be taken up, those that could not be initiated so far, the reasons thereof, and the future roadmap.
"It should not happen that you feel a project has been taken on priority and then put on a back burner. You will receive a letter explaining what we are doing, what we have done and what we intend to do in future, so that everyone is kept in the picture,” Abdullah said.
He also directed that MLAs be taken into confidence while organising Mission Yuva events in their constituencies to build momentum for employment generation initiatives.
Highlighting that more than Rs 1400 crore has been sanctioned for permanent flood restoration works, the CM instructed that the share allocated to the Jammu district must be utilised judiciously to ensure durable and long-term solutions.
"The water levels we are seeing now are similar to those witnessed in 2014. Our restoration works must be planned keeping that in mind so that the assets created are not washed away during the next heavy rains. Restoration must be permanent, not temporary," he said.
Abdullah, in the meeting, also gave directions for early completion of development works taken up under CAPEX as per the availability of funds.
On irrigation, the CM emphasised the need for a comprehensive ground-level inspection, particularly of tail-end areas of canals, to ensure proper desilting and equitable water distribution to farmers.
He directed the minister concerned to prepare a timetable and conduct on-site inspections along with the local MLAs.
Recalling past challenges, the CM said that farmers at the tail end of canals often suffered due to a lack of desilting, which prevents water from reaching them when it is most needed.
He stressed the need to take up desilting works in convergence with MGNREGA wherever feasible, so that labour costs are met under MGNREGA while material and machinery costs are borne by the department.
Referring to the issue of farmers being forced to use pumps due to inadequate canal irrigation, Abdullah said that unauthorised electricity connections for irrigation would not be disconnected and would be regularised as non-metered connections.
He announced that no hike in electricity charges for farmers would be proposed this year.
Directing the Jammu deputy commissioner, Abdullah called for maximum utilisation of funds in the remaining months of the financial year.
Meanwhile, the CM laid e-foundation stones of housing and urban development projects worth Rs 13.48 crore and e-inaugurated projects related to school education, housing and urban development and rural development amounting to Rs 19.05 crore in the district.
He also inaugurated sewer-collection machines, including truck-mounted jetting-cum-sewer suction machines.
An ambulance for the Community Health Centre, Pallanwalla, was also flagged off on the occasion, an official spokesperson said.