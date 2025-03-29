J-K CM attends wreath laying ceremony of fallen policeman in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday attended the wreath laying ceremony of a policeman who along with his three colleagues was killed in a two-day long gunfight with Pakistani terrorists in Kathua district.

Abdullah led the wreath laying ceremony of head constable Jagbir Singh, incharge of police post Safiyan, at police headquarters Gulshan Ground here.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, minister Satish Sharma, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and other senior civil, police, CRPF, BSF and Army officers also laid wreaths at the coffin containing the remains of the fallen policeman.

Four police personnel and two terrorists believed to be affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in the encounter at a remote forested area of Safiyan.

A wreath laying ceremony of three other policemen was held at district police lines, Kathua late Friday evening.