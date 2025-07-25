J-K CM calls for investigation into drug-peddler's killing in crossfire with police

Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday called for an investigation into the killing of an alleged drug-peddler in Jammu city and said that use of force by police has to be calibrated and not "indiscriminate".

He said that Jammu and Kashmir has paid a heavy price in the past due to such incidents.

In an X post, the Abdullah said, "The killing of Mohd Parvez of Niki Tawi in Jammu is highly unfortunate and deeply regrettable. Use of force by the police has to be calibrated and cannot be indiscriminate." "This incident should be investigated in a transparent and time-bound manner. I send my condolences to the family of Mohd Parvez. May Allah grant him Jannat," he said.

A suspected drug-peddler was killed and another detained during a cross-fire with police in Jammu city on Thursday. After the incident, the family members of the slain man had assembled at the Government Medical College in Jammu and held protests demanding a probe.

A spokesperson had maintained that the police team was chasing suspected drug-peddlers, when they opened fire on the officers. In the cross-fire that ensued, one alleged drug-peddler was killed and another was detained, he had said.