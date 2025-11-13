J-K CM chairs Jammu Development Authority's Board meeting, calls for timely execution of projects

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired the 90th meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) here and called for the timely execution of projects aimed at strengthening urban infrastructure and public amenities in the capital city.

The meeting, attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo among other board members, discussed and deliberated upon several key agenda points placed before it for consideration, an official spokesperson said.

He said that during the meeting, each agenda item was discussed in detail.

The chief minister emphasised the need for prudent financial management and timely completion of projects to enhance urban facilities and ensure planned development in Jammu.

The meeting also held detailed discussions on the revised estimates for the financial year 2024–25 and the budget estimates for 2025–26 of the JDA, with a focus on optimising resources for planned urban growth and sustainable development. PTI AB KSS KSS