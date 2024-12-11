J-K CM chairs meet with civil society members in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday chaired a meeting of civil society at his official residence here, his first such exercise in the winter capital after the National Conference-led coalition government assumed power in the Union Territory.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, and ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana and Satish Sharma, Chief Minister’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and senior civil and police officers attended the over three-hour long meet, officials said.

The meeting was part of the public outreach programme of the chief minister to ensure redressal of the issues faced by different sections of the society, including business community, lawyers and tourism stakeholders.

The representatives attending the meeting raised their problems and sought immediate intervention of the government in addressing these issues concerning their welfare, the officials said.

The chief minister heard the participants patiently and assured that all their issues will be addressed in due course of time, the officials said. PTI TAS TAS DV DV