J-K CM chairs pre-budget consultations; calls for realistic, implementable proposals

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) As preparations for the upcoming budget gain momentum, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday directed officials to submit realistic and implementable proposals, saying only feasible plans can deliver actual benefit to the public.

Continuing his pre-budget consultations for the third consecutive day, Abdullah reviewed sector-wise proposals, ongoing projects and emerging challenges. He sought focused inputs aimed at strengthening service delivery and development outcomes.

The chief minister chaired series of meetings involving departments such as Jal Shakti, Agriculture, Rural Development, Forest, Food and Civil Supplies, and Youth Services and Sports. These sessions were held to finalise priorities ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Assembly's budget session, which begins on February 2.

Deputy CM, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Ministers Javid Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar and Satish Sharma, along with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and other senior officers attended the meeting.

"Budgetary allocations must move beyond routine exercises and should be rooted in practicality, efficiency and measurable impact on the ground," Abdullah said.

He underscored the need for realistic planning, saying proposals should be implementable within defined timelines to provide tangible benefits to citizens. "Budgetary proposals should be practicable so they can be translated into action on the ground," he added. According to an official spokesperson, the chief minister called for convergence among departments to avoid duplication of work and ensure the best use of available resources.

Highlighting the importance of sectors like water supply, agriculture, rural livelihoods and environmental conservation, Abdullah directed officials to prioritise initiatives that improve infrastructure, generate employment and address the needs of farmers and rural communities.

He emphasised accountability and outcome-based budgeting, instructing departments to align their proposals with clear performance indicators.

These consultations are part of the government's effort to craft a people-centric and development-oriented budget, the spokesperson said.