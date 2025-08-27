J-K CM conducts extensive tour of flood-affected Jammu, reviews relief and recovery operations

Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday conducted an extensive tour of the city to assess damages and oversee immediate relief measures in the aftermath of heavy monsoon rains and a flood situation in the Jammu region.

The chief minister, who visited the flood-affected areas in Jammu to take stock of the damage caused by the floods, assessed the ground situation and issued directions to the administration to take all necessary steps to safeguard the lives of people in vulnerable areas, an official spokesperson said.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas briefed the chief minister on ongoing rescue operations, functioning of temporary shelters, supply logistics, and inter-departmental coordination.

During his visit, the chief minister inspected the Fourth Tawi Bridge at Bhagwati Nagar, Science College at the old university campus, Hari Singh Park, and flood-hit areas of Gujjar Nagar in Jammu.

Omar emphasised that the damaged end portion of the Fourth Tawi Bridge required immediate technical evaluation, recalling that the structure had suffered damage during the 2014 floods as well.

He underlined the need for preventive measures to avert similar risks in the future. On the issue of damaged houses, Omar Abdullah said rehabilitation must be planned holistically to ensure affected families receive adequate support. He directed officials to identify urgent on-ground challenges and resolve them on priority.

Expressing grief over the recent landslide in Katra, which claimed the lives of pilgrims, the chief minister noted that preventive measures should have been implemented beforehand to stop the pilgrims from proceeding on the route and to hold them at safe locations in view of advance warnings about the severity of the weather.

He regretted the loss of precious lives and conveyed condolences over the tragedy.

Omar Abdullah also gave directions to BSNL and private telecom operators Jio and Airtel to immediately restore internet and telecom services in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that the functioning of the communication network is all the more important during times of crisis and emergency.

He further directed that all immediate steps be taken for restoring traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and Jammu-Pathankot Highway so that stranded vehicles are cleared and traffic is restored on priority.

He also instructed line departments to work on a war footing for the restoration of electricity, water supply, and road access in all affected areas.

The chief minister added that a comprehensive relief package for Jammu and Kashmir would soon be formulated in the coming days.

Later, during his field visit, Omar Abdullah inspected several flood-affected areas and interacted with residents, assessed damages, and directed officials to expedite relief, ensure temporary arrangements, and restore essential services without delay. PTI AB HIG HIG