J-K CM defends 'manifesto-driven' Budget; BJP calls it partisan, disappointing

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday defended his government's second Budget, asserting that it was only natural for it to reflect the National Conference's priorities and manifesto commitments.

Presenting a Rs 1.27 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, Abdullah said the financial plan aimed to lay a strong foundation for sustainable growth, social harmony and economic prosperity in the Union Territory.

The BJP and the PDP slammed the Budget, calling it partisan and disappointing, while the Congress said the Jammu and Kashmir government was aiming to meet public expectations within limited resources. Both the NC and the Congress had fought the 2024 Assembly polls together.

Addressing a post-Budget press conference, Abdullah dismissed the opposition's criticism, saying they could not "have it both ways" by accusing the government of failing to deliver on its promises and then objecting when those promises were implemented.

"I am not apologetic at all about the allegation that this is a National Conference-centric budget. I would have been devastated if someone had said it was a BJP-centric budget. This is a National Conference government. I’m sorry, but the opposition cannot have it both ways," the chief minister said.

"They keep telling me that I am not fulfilling my manifesto or their manifesto. And then, when I actually begin fulfilling my manifesto promises, they turn around and say this is a National Conference-centric budget," he added.

Abdullah said the NC had a presence in every village across Jammu and Kashmir and was the only political party capable of delivering balanced growth and representation.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, he said its role was to oppose, adding that even positive initiatives were criticised because the opposition aspired to occupy the seats of power but had so far failed to do so.

However, the BJP launched a sharp attack on the Budget, with Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma terming it "disgusting and disappointing", alleging that it shattered the hopes and aspirations of all sections of society.

He accused the government of preparing a partisan document that disproportionately benefits constituencies represented by ruling party MLAs while completely neglecting the genuine concerns of the common people.

“The budget fails to address the long-pending issues of daily wagers, who have been offered only ‘toffees’ instead of meaningful relief or regularisation. It shows no serious commitment toward providing employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, describing the budget as “disgusting and disappointing”.

"The government is merely showcasing centrally sponsored schemes as its own achievements while failing to bring any substantial new initiatives or relief measures for the people of J&K,” Sharma said.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma termed the budget “lacklustre, directionless and nothing more than a recycled compilation of centrally sponsored schemes”, alleging that it exposed “hollow governance and broken promises” of the NC government.

"The government is repackaging central initiatives without introducing new policies suited to local needs," he said.

BJP MLA Shagun Parihar said the Budget failed to offer solutions to the problems faced by people.

Echoing similar views, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para termed the Budget “very disappointing”, stating that it lacked measures for daily wagers, employees, unemployed youth and farmers.

"The expectations of the general public from this budget were very high... It is a very disappointing Budget. Unfortunately, we had hoped that issues related to daily wagers, employees, the unemployed, and farmers would be addressed," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress termed the Budget as an effort by the government to address the development, welfare and employment needs while attempting to meet public expectations within limited financial resources.

“The budgetary proposals aim to address developmental, welfare and employment needs, keeping in view the limited scope within the resources available to the UT government, as stated by the chief minister himself,” Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

In his preliminary reaction to the budget, he said the government's priorities appear to be aligned with meeting public needs and expectations, but the Union Territory requires substantial financial support from the Centre in view of its peculiar circumstances and the prolonged period of political uncertainty.

The Congress leader said the Centre must step forward to address the special needs of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in view of the high unemployment rate, the near absence of a private sector, and the large number of semi-employed or temporarily employed youth awaiting regular absorption.

He said these challenges, coupled with other disadvantages faced by young people in the Union Territory, persist despite the “big promises” made by the BJP-led Centre in August 2019 at the time of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two UTs.

However, Sharma said there needs to be more clarity with regard to the issue of daily wagers and other such categories of workers and employees awaiting regularisation after several years of service.

Meanwhile, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Jammu Chapter Chairman Rahul Sahai welcomed the Budget, saying that despite reduced GST collections, the government had presented a balanced plan within available resources.

He said additional funding of Rs 1,400 crore under the SASCI scheme, projected Gross State Domestic Product growth of 11 per cent, and infrastructure initiatives such as round-the-clock power supply by 2028, development of a water park at Jagti and expansion of Jambu Zoo. PTI TAS/AB RHL