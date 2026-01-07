J-K CM directs intensification of water quality testing, examination of industrial reforms

Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday directed the intensification of water quality testing under the Jal Jeevan Mission and examination of reforms under the Industrial Policy to enhance local employment opportunities.

He also inaugurated key projects spanning rural enterprise, agriculture and allied sectors, expected to generate employment and add value to local resources, an official statement said.

Addressing a meeting in Kathua, the chief minister directed intensification of water quality testing under the Jal Jeevan Mission, timely completion of Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment projects and examination of reforms under the Industrial Policy to enhance local employment opportunities, it said.

Reviewing District Capex performance, he appreciated the district administration for its sustained efforts, including during the recent floods, and directed departments to push men and machinery to achieve full expenditure with quality asset creation, it added.

Abdullah dedicated development works worth Rs 11.58 crore in Kathua aimed at strengthening infrastructure, boosting local entrepreneurship and enhancing livelihood opportunities, the statement read.

Among the major inaugurations were the Bamboo Crafts Common Facility Centre at Sallan (Rs 2.87 crore), Kathua Kriti Showroom (Rs 41.51 lakh) for marketing local products, and the Agarbatti Common Facility Centre at Billawar (Rs 3.39 crore) to support micro-entrepreneurs and self-help groups, it read.

Abdullah also inaugurated the upgradation of the Poultry and Hatchery Unit here under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), with an outlay of Rs 3.88 crore, aimed at improving productivity and farmers’ income, an official spokesperson said.

In the education sector, Abdullah laid the foundation stone for eight additional classrooms at Government Higher Secondary School, Kathera, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.768 crore, to ease congestion and improve learning facilities, the spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma presented a brief district profile and progress under various schemes, following which the chief minister reviewed sector-wise physical and financial performance and directed departments to ensure time-bound execution with emphasis on quality and visible outcomes on the ground, the statement said.

Reviewing PMGSY and NABARD-funded roads, Abdullah called for identification of bottlenecks and stressed proper drainage, slope protection and safeguards to make roads durable and all-weather, it said.

While reviewing agriculture and allied sectors, the chief minister directed that the pesticide testing laboratory be made operational within the stipulated timeline and that the DPR of the Regional Cultural Centre of JKAACL be fully equipped, assuring early release of funds after submission of the required proposal.

On labour welfare, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary emphasised wider outreach under 'e-Shram', particularly in remote areas, while Abdullah directed maximum coverage of eligible beneficiaries and stressed focused water conservation efforts.

Responding to the concerns raised by local MLAs, the chief minister assured that all genuine demands would be examined and addressed in a phased and time-bound manner. PTI TAS APL