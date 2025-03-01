J-K CM directs power dept to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Ramadan

Srinagar, Mar 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday directed the Power Department to ensure there are no electricity outages during Sehri and Iftar times in the holy month of Ramadan.

The chief minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements made for the holy month of Ramadan, which commences on Sunday.

Abdullah emphasised that the people rightfully expect their elected government to take all necessary measures to ensure they do not face any inconvenience during this sacred month.

"As the holy month of Ramadan begins tomorrow, the people rightfully expect the government to take all necessary measures to ensure they do not face any difficulties during this sacred month," he said.

He stressed that key departments under pressure must deliver service particularly the power supply which must be prioritised.

"People want, and we must strive, to ensure that there are no power outages during Sehri and Iftar time. Any necessary shutdowns should be well-planned and curtailment could be made during the daytime as per a proper schedule.

The maintenance works, wherever required, be also taken up during the day time," the CM instructed.

He directed officials to immediately address system issues or faulty distribution transformers (DTs) to avoid disruptions.

On water supply, Abdullah said the recent spell of snow and rainfall had helped improve the situation, but stressed the need for supply of adequate potable water to house holds.

"By the grace of Allah, the recent rainfall over the past few days has been beneficial in this regard," he added.

The chief minister also directed officials to focus on cleanliness, particularly around mosques and shrines, traffic management, and making security arrangements.

He said both the inspectors general of police in Jammu and Kashmir have addressed the security concerns. To enhance public service delivery, the chief minister directed all Deputy Commissioners to set up fully staffed and operational district control rooms to promptly address grievances.

"Our collective effort should be to ensure a smooth and hassle-free Ramadan for the people. It is our responsibility to put all necessary arrangements in place," he said.

The meeting was conducted both in person and through virtual mode.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri, presented a detailed report on the arrangements in place for the holy month.

The meeting was informed about the electricity demand during peak hours, particularly at Sehri and Iftari, water supply, sanitation around religious and significant public places, ration distribution for March, traffic deployment plans, police security arrangements, food safety and joint market inspections.