J-K CM distributes appointment orders on compassionate grounds to 54 beneficiaries

Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday distributed appointment orders on compassionate grounds to 54 beneficiaries here.

The chief minister handed over the appointment and regularisation orders to beneficiaries from various districts of Kashmir, marking another step towards clearing the backlog of cases under SRO-43 and RAS-2022, an official spokesperson said.

Both SRO-43 and the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS), 2022, provide a pathway for dependents of government employees who die in service to receive either a government job or financial compensation.

Addressing the gathering, Abdullah reiterated the government's resolve to dispose of all pending cases under SRO-43 and RAS-2022 in a time-bound, transparent manner, with relaxations extended wherever warranted under the policies.

Expressing empathy with families who approach the government following personal bereavement, Abdullah said the compassionate appointments are rights guaranteed under an established policy framework, and not acts of favour.

He said the government's endeavour is to stand firmly with the affected families during their most difficult moments and provide them with the institutional support they are entitled to.

The chief minister said the lacunae in processing the cases need to be corrected and that the onus is on the government to complete the formalities rather than making candidates run from pillar to post to obtain clearances for months. PTI MIJ PRK PRK