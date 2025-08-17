J-K CM expresses grief over loss of lives in cloudburst-hit Kathua, extends support

Srinagar, Aug 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives and extensive damage caused by cloudbursts and landslides in Kathua district on Sunday.

Seven people were killed and six others were injured when cloudbursts and landslides struck two places in the district -- Jodh Ghati village in Rajbagh and Bagra village in Janglote -- early morning.

Abdullah conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance to the affected people, an official spokesperson said.

To provide immediate relief to the affected, Abdullah announced ex-gratia assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, in addition to monetary support from the State Disaster Response Fund.

The financial assistance includes Rs 2 lakh each to kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each for those severely injured, and Rs 50,000 each for those with minor injuries.

For structural damages, Rs 1 lakh will be given for fully damaged houses, Rs 50,000 for severely damaged houses, and Rs 25,000 for partially damaged houses.

The chief minister directed the administration to carry out immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure safety of the affected families and to extend full support to them.

He said the government stands firmly with the people in this hour of crisis and assured that all possible steps will be taken to mitigate the suffering of those hit by the calamity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to the chief minister regarding the situation in Kathua and assured all necessary support from the Central government.

Abdullah welcomed the assurance and said that joint efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Centre will help provide timely relief and rehabilitation to the affected families. PTI MIJ RUK RUK