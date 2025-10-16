J-K CM hands over regularisation orders to contingent paid workers of school education dept

Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah handed over regularisation orders to 863 contingent paid workers of the school education department in the Jammu region on Thursday.

He called on the newly regularised employees to dedicate themselves to public service, reiterating that "the future of the next generation depends on the quality of education we deliver today".

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah said all government schools in the Union Territory would be equipped with smart classrooms and laboratories by March 2026 to enable students to compete with their peers nationwide.

The occasion also witnessed the formal inauguration of the Vidya Samiksha Kendra under Samagra Shiksha and the launch of a suite of new Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and analytics platforms aimed at strengthening the education ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address, Abdullah expressed satisfaction over the fulfilment of a long-pending demand, commending the dedication and patience of contingent paid workers awaiting regularisation.

He lauded Minister Sakina Itoo, the School Education Department, and the administrative leadership for their coordinated efforts in achieving this milestone.

The chief minister announced that nearly 1,000 infrastructure-related works are currently underway in the education sector, with approximately Rs 450 crore earmarked for civil works under the School Education Department.

Reflecting on his government completing a year, the chief minister said the journey had presented challenges but had also given immense satisfaction in achieving meaningful reforms.

Sakina Itoo described the regularisation of the contingent paid workers as a "moment of relief and recognition for hundreds of families".

Sakina Itoo described the regularisation of the contingent paid workers as a "moment of relief and recognition for hundreds of families".

She credited CM Abdullah's steadfast determination for making this possible. In the Kashmir region, around 400 contingent paid workers have already been regularised, with pending cases being processed expeditiously, the minister added.