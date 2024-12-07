J-K CM holds first public interaction, discusses economic challenges, job concerns

Srinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held his maiden public interaction on Saturday at his Public Services and Outreach Office which has been christened Raabita.

He said the office has been established to provide a dedicated platform for addressing public grievances and for building a healthy relationship between the government and citizens.

In a significant step toward enhancing direct communication with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah conducted his inaugural public interaction at the Chief Minister's Public Services and Outreach Office which has been christened 'Raabita', a spokesperson said.

As many as 15 delegations met the chief minister, each representing various social, cultural and professional groups, he said, adding issues discussed and brought to the notice of Abdullah centred around economic challenges, cultural preservation, employment concerns and sectoral development.

Preservation of unique cultural heritage also featured prominently in the discussions with the delegations advocating for initiatives to promote Jammu and Kashmir's rich heritage, preserve local languages, and implement social welfare programmes, the spokesperson added. PTI SSB NSD NSD