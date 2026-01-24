J-K CM holds pre-budget consultations with MLAs from north, south districts

Srinagar, Jan 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday held pre-budget consultations with the legislators from the north and south districts of the valley, and reiterated the government's commitment to balanced, inclusive and equitable development.

During the meeting at the Civil Secretariat here, legislators from south Kashmir districts -- Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian -- submitted various proposals focusing on infrastructure development and citizen-centric welfare initiatives in their respective constituencies.

Similarly, MLAs from north Kashmir districts, comprising Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora, presented their demands and suggestions before the CM, seeking adequate budgetary allocations in the Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2026-27 for developmental works and public welfare initiatives, the spokesperson added.

The legislators sought enhanced budgetary allocations, particularly in the sectors of health, education and agriculture, among others.

The spokesperson said the MLAs also emphasised the need for dedicated allocations towards climate change mitigation measures to prevent loss of life and property during natural calamities, establishment of public libraries and skill development centres and time-bound utilisation of funds for the execution of developmental projects.

Additionally, the legislators stressed strengthening irrigation infrastructure and exploring the tourism potential of the region to create sustainable employment opportunities for local youth.

Abdullah assured the legislators that the suggestions and proposals put forth regarding developmental priorities would be given due consideration in the forthcoming budget. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ