J-K CM holds pubic 'darbar' in Ganderbal, addresses concerns related to regions development

Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday held a public "darbar" in Ganderbal district to engage with the people and address issues related to the development of the region.

Abdullah convened the public darbar at Dak Bungalow, Ganderbal, where he directly interacted with numerous delegations and individuals from across the district to address their day-to-day issues and other concerns related to the area's development, an official spokesman said.

Abdullah represents Ganderbal in the J-K legislative assembly.

During the public meeting, the chief minister listened to the issues and demands raised by the public, issuing on-the-spot directions to concerned authorities for prompt resolution, the spokesman said.

Abdullah asked the district administration to prioritise the redressal of public grievances to ensure that people are not deprived of basic necessities.

Reaffirming his commitment to the welfare and socio-economic development of Ganderbal, Abdullah pledged continuous support and timely action to address the concerns raised by the residents.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, along with other senior officials of the district administration, was present to take note of the issues highlighted by the delegations, the spokesman said.

Public delegations and hundreds of individuals from various areas such as Beehama, Duderhama, Fatehpora, Shalabugh, Sehpora, Bamloora, Tulmulla, Barosa, Theeru, Gangerhama, Sherpathri, Lar, Safapora, Gutlibagh, and other parts of the district submitted their demands before the chief minister.

Key demands raised included the establishment of fire service stations at prominent locations, development of playgrounds, augmentation of irrigation facilities, and the construction of an attendant sarai at the district hospital, the spokesman said.

Other demands included road widening, promotion of horticulture and agriculture activities, beautification along River Sindh, reinforcement of the nallah bank from the Jhelum side, and dredging and desilting of Duderhama Nallah, the spokesman added.

The public also sought the creation of employment opportunities within the district, he said.

Responding to these issues, the chief minister instructed the Deputy Commissioner and senior officials to ensure that all genuine concerns are addressed without delay.

Abdullah assured the public that the highlighted issues would be thoroughly examined and resolved within a stipulated timeframe.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the 82-meter-long Akhal Bridge over the River Sind in the Kangan area of the central Kashmir district.

The bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore by the Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department, connects several villages in the Kunmul-Akhal and adjoining areas, the spokesman said.

Addressing the public on the occasion, the chief minister said the Akhal Bridge is expected to significantly improve transportation, stimulate economic activity in the area, and enhance the quality of life for thousands of residents in the district.

He expressed confidence that the bridge would serve as a vital link, promoting development and bringing much-needed relief to the local population.

Abdullah said the bridge marks the resolution of long-standing connectivity issues in the area.

Local public representatives and residents expressed their gratitude to the chief minister for addressing their long-standing demand, which will now provide greater convenience and accessibility, the spokesman said. PTI SSB ARD ARD