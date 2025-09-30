J-K CM inaugurates 15 water supply schemes worth Rs 64 crore in Anantnag

Srinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday inaugurated 15 water supply schemes worth Rs 64 crore in Anantnag district, and pledged to deliver on promises and to meet public expectations.

According to an official, the schemes will provide safe and filtered drinking water to 24 villages and one town in the district, marking a major step towards strengthening rural water supply infrastructure.

Addressing a gathering at Achabal after the inauguration, the chief minister said, "We have handed over 15 water supply schemes to the people. Clean drinking water would be delivered to your homes. The schemes that are left, we will complete those as well".

Abdullah assured the people that development would not be confined to water supply alone.

"The work of other departments, whether it is education, health, roads, industry, tourism, social welfare, tribal affairs, wherever you have expectations from the government, I promise you that we will meet those expectations. And we will fulfil the promises made to you. Have faith in us. The rest of the work is our responsibility," he said.

Referring to the financial liabilities inherited by his government, Abdullah said thousands of crores of rupees in pending payments had burdened contractors and service providers.

"This is not my fault... We got this through inheritance. But we never made an excuse. We did not say that this is not our liability, and we will not do anything about it. On the contrary, we tried to solve it quietly. I sat with the minister in charge to find a solution," he said.

Asserting that he does not do politics of deceit, Abdullah said he has never used the situation as an excuse "despite the fact that I know how difficult it is to work in these circumstances". PTI SSB RHL RHL