J-K CM inaugurates Rs 36.50 crore sports, power, road infrastructure projects in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Sept 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has inaugurated and laid foundation stones for more than a dozen development projects worth Rs 36.50 crore in Ganderbal district.

Abdullah on Monday undertook on an extensive tour of the district, reaffirming his government's commitment to strengthening sports, power and road infrastructure there.

At Beehama, he inaugurated six major sports infrastructure projects. This include the upgradation of Beehama stadium, Madr-e-Meherban stadium, and playfields at Gund Rehman, Manigam, Wakura and Batwina.

The chief minister unveiled new sports equipment and witnessed Judo, Thang-Ta and Yoga performances by youths at Beehama.

At Saloora, he unveiled and dedicated a 33/11 kilovolt, 1x6 Megavolt-Ampere receiving station.

He opened the pre-fab indoor badminton hall at the Government College of Physical Education in Gadoora and participated in a friendly badminton match.

In the same college, he inaugurated a 400-metre synthetic athletic track and a synthetic football turf. He flagged off a 100-metre sprint for girls and also took part in a 100-metre sprint amid applause from the gathering.

Abdullah laid foundation stone for four crucial road connectivity projects in the district -- upgradation of Shajinga Link Road and Khatijinag Road; construction and upgradation of Dar Mohallah-Watalbagh-Dangerpora Road; construction of Pati Waskura-Kharbagh Road; and construction of Tehsil Bagh-Lar Bypass-Yanihama-Dangerpora Road. PTI MIJ RUK RUK