J-K CM inspects Jammu-Srinagar highway amid concerns over supply chain disruption

Jammu, Sep 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday inspected the ongoing road restoration works at the severely damaged Tharad area along the vital Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) and directed agencies to mobilise more men and machinery to expedite the job.

This was his second visit to the area amid mounting concerns over hundreds of trucks -- including those carrying Kashmiri apples to outside markets and essential supplies like fuel to the Valley -- being stranded there.

On Tuesday, Abdullah participated in a high-level virtual meeting chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to review the restoration of the highway, which suffered heavy damages during record rainfall on August 26 and 27.

"During his on-spot assessment of the NH-44 restoration work, the chief minister, accompanied by Minister Javed Ahmad Rana, directed the officials concerned to expedite the process, noting that the prolonged closure is severely impacting the supply of essentials and transportation of fresh fruit," the chief minister's office said in an X post.

A three-kilometre stretch between Tharad and Balli Nalla in Udhampur district was completely buried under a massive landslide during the rains. Several locations between Jhakani and Nashri, and Peerah and Banihal also suffered extensive damages.

During the visit, regional officer of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) briefed the chief minister about the progress of work including widening, metalling, and restoration of the second tube of NH-44.

He also apprised the chief minister of the current single-lane traffic arrangements in place to manage vehicular movement.

Abdullah directed the NHAI authorities to expedite the work. He instructed the executing agencies to mobilise additional men and machinery to ensure its timely completion, underlining that safe and smooth road connectivity is the government's top priority.

The chief minister also met the families whose houses were damaged and assured them proper rehabilitation, an official said.

At Tuesday's meeting, Abdullah had highlighted the difficulties faced by fruit growers and traders due to prolonged closure of the highway and urged the Union minister to ensure uninterrupted passage of heavy vehicles.

He said that while blacktopping and maintenance of the road is necessary, it must not come at the cost of prolonged disruption of vital traffic movement.

"Blacktopping can wait for its turn. But large vehicles, especially 4-axle and 5-axle trucks, cannot be diverted through Mughal Road. This is the only route available for them. A huge number of trucks are stranded on the Kashmir side alone, clearing this backlog is crucial," he said at the meeting.

Abdullah said the fruit season is at its peak and delays in transportation are causing heavy losses to growers and traders.

Abdullah asked the chief secretary to ensure lane discipline and regulate traffic on the highway to facilitate smooth clearance.

Gadkari assured the chief minister that his concerns would be addressed, and said the backlog of trucks and other heavy vehicles would be cleared on priority before blacktopping resumes. PTI TAS TAS RUK RUK