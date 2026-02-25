J-K CM launches projects worth over Rs 190 crore for infra upgrade, conservation of water bodies

Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday laid foundations for infrastructure and river conservation projects worth over Rs 190 crore in Srinagar and Budgam districts.

Spanning five constituencies, the projects focus on urban beautification, pollution abatement in the Jhelum river, and advanced sewage treatment infrastructure for Doodh Ganga, reflecting the government's commitment to improving civic amenities, enhancing climate resilience and restoring water bodies, an official spokesman said.

In Srinagar, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for construction of Bab-ul-Sultan-ul-Arifeen, a city gateway featuring artistic calligraphy, at Rainawari Chowk. To be built at a cost of Rs 1.3 crore, the project aims to enhance the aesthetic and cultural identity of the historic locality, the spokesman said.

Abdullah said the gateway would not only beautify the area but also highlight its spiritual and cultural significance.

He also laid the foundation for a major environmental initiative at Brari-Nambal Munawarabad for curbing pollution and conservation of the Jhelum at Chuntikul and Gowkadal. The project to be built at a cost of Rs 70.90 crore, includes the establishment of an 8 MLD (million gallons per day) sewage treatment plant (STP) to reduce untreated discharge into the river.

The chief minister also laid the foundation for two sewage treatment projects under H&UDD to curb pollution in Doodh Ganga -- a 14 MLD STP at Aloochi-Bagh, Srinagar, costing Rs 50.60 crore, and a 6 MLD STP at Mochua, Budgam, for Rs 67.72 crore to treat dry weather flow from Chadoora to Baghi-i-Mehtab -- in an effort to strengthen wastewater management in the area.

Addressing the gathering, Abdullah said although projects worth nearly Rs 200 crore across five constituencies would ordinarily warrant a large public function, the programme was deliberately kept modest in view of the holy month of Ramzan.

"If we had organised this programme some other time, it would have garnered huge public participation. But in view of Ramzan, we did not want to cause inconvenience to people, nor delay projects for which the public has been waiting eagerly," he said.

Highlighting the responsibilities of the housing and urban development department (H&UDD) and the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, the chief minister said drainage, sewerage, roads, parks and development of new colonies fall under their domain.

"Our two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, create the first impression of Jammu and Kashmir. Tourists arrive here first. Millions of residents live here. It is our responsibility to ensure the infrastructure in cities reflects the development of this region," he said.

Abdullah stressed that inadequate drainage and sewerage systems often result in waterlogging even after brief rainfall.

"It rains for one hour and the whole city is under water. This must change. Whether through central schemes, UT capex, district capex or new funding schemes like SASCI, our effort is to upgrade Srinagar's infrastructure comprehensively," he added.

Referring to changing climate patterns, he said rainfall distribution has become increasingly erratic.

"We may not see rain for months, and then receive six months' rain in three days. Instead of water percolating into the ground, it flows away, leading to both flooding and water scarcity. We must prepare infrastructure that can withstand changing weather patterns," he said.

Emphasising the need for water conservation and reuse, he said treated sewage must improve, not degrade, quality of river water. "We must ensure that if treated water enters the river, it improves its quality instead of harming it. Our lakes and canals must regain their former glory." Recalling Srinagar's historical identity as the 'Venice of the East', he said, "Once, people travelled through our canals by boat. I want to see our water bodies restored to that standard. Water quality must improve, scarcity must reduce." The chief minister also stressed the need to decongest the city through planned housing colonies in peripheral areas. "There is immense pressure on the inner city because we have not developed sufficient planned colonies. This year, we intend to take up at least one or two major housing projects with proper roads, drainage, water and electricity infrastructure, so that people willingly move towards the outskirts," he said.

Assuring speedy implementation, he said several projects are ready for inauguration or foundation laying.

"In the next three to three-and-a-half years, when we go back to the people, we want to present a transformed Srinagar -- a city with modern infrastructure and renewed character. That is our commitment," Abdullah said.