J-K: CM, LG, political parties hail maiden Ranji win

Srinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Overwhelming reactions came from Jammu and Kashmir's political circles as the cricket team of the Union territory created history by winning its maiden Ranji title.

"They've done it. Well done J&K," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on his personal handle on X immediately after the team's win. Abdullah had travelled to Hubbli in Karnataka to cheer for the team.

His party, the National Conference (NC), described the win as historic glory.

"Historic glory for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team in the Ranji Trophy! ð You have made every Jammu & Kashmiri resident proud with your grit and brilliance* the party said on X.

The NC said the victory is a testament to talent, resilience and fearless spirit.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha termed the win as J&K’s "finest hour", saying the victory has filled the entire Union territory with pride and emotion.

"J&K's finest hour has arrived! Emotions surging beyond words as I watch our Cricket team claiming the Ranji Trophy. To every fierce player who carved history through sheer grit: thank you from entire UT beaming with pride. You have immortalized history-embrace it with honor,” the Lt Governor said in a post on X.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti described Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden Ranji title as a "blessed moment" for the region, saying the team's successful campaign sends a strong message against forces attempting to divide people along religious lines.

"Today is truly a very blessed day for our Jammu and Kashmir. In my opinion, it is a slap on the faces of those forces who try to divide Hindus and Muslims and create conflict between them,” Mufti told reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Katra township of Reasi district. PTI SSB TAS AMJ AMJ