J-K CM Omar Abdullah calls on President Murmu

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.

A picture of Abdullah and Murmu exchanging greetings was posted on the official X handle of the President's office.

"Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Omar Abdullah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said.

Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Omar Abdullah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Abdullah on Wednesday called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, who arrived in the national capital on Monday evening, will also meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman soon, officials said.