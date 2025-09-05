J-K CM Omar Abdullah extends Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi greetings

Srinagar, Sep 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

In his message, the chief minister said the life and teachings of the Prophet are an eternal source of guidance for humanity, emphasising the values of peace, compassion, equality and brotherhood.

Abdullah urged the people to imbibe these values in their daily lives and work collectively towards building a harmonious society.

He prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the occasion would strengthen the spirit of harmony and collective responsibility.