J-K: CM Omar expresses anger over tourism stakeholders 'failing' to support his govt's promotional efforts

Gulmarg (J&K), Sep 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed his displeasure with tourism stakeholders of Jammu and Kashmir, accusing them of failing to support his government's promotional efforts and remaining silent in the face of political attacks.

Addressing a closed-door gathering of travel agents at the Gulmarg Convocation Centre, Abdullah expressed frustration that none of the stakeholders came to his defence when the opposition mounted criticism over tourism-related issues, according to people privy to the meeting.

He conveyed his displeasure to the tourism stakeholders after inaugurating the state-of-the-art convention centre at north Kashmir's ski resort Gulmarg which is expected to boost tourism, promote 'meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE)' activities and create new opportunities for local youth and businesses.

They said Abdullah, who also holds tourism portfolio, maintained that he had taken several initiatives to promote tourism, including events like a cycling festival in Pahalgam, but felt he lacked backing from tourism stakeholders during political scrutiny.

The chief minister had undertaken a special promotional programme for Pahalgam tourism after the April 22 unfortunate incident in which terrorists killed 26 people, mainly tourists.

Abdullah also made it clear that lease agreements of all the hotels across tourism destinations in Jammu, Katra, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Srinagar and Gulmarg will be scrutinised soon.

According to sources, the chief minister also appeared upset over what he called the "selective leakage" of official orders, noting that while he signs numerous directives daily, only certain ones are exposed to the media and the opposition.

Abdullah also questioned the silence of the stakeholders when he was being targeted for a scheduled visit to Paris, described by the travel agents and other stakeholders as an important place for promotion of tourism.

He said the region’s economy has traditionally depended heavily on tourism and its allied trades, and the industry cannot regain its lost vibrancy unless both the public and private stakeholders work hand-in-hand.

The chief minister questioned the silence of the stakeholders when they knew that he or his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani is not going to Paris and that Jammu and Kashmir was too represented by officials and travel associations.