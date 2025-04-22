J-K CM Omar expresses shock over Pahalgam terror attack, calls perpetrators 'animals'

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed shock over the terror attack on tourists in the Pahalgam hill resort and described the perpetrators as “animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt”.

He hinted large number of casualties, saying the attack is “much larger than anything we have seen directed at civilians in recent years”.

Abdullah said the death toll is still being ascertained.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgham in South Kashmir on Tuesday, killing multiple people and injuring at least 20.

“I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

Extending his sympathies to the injured, Abdullah said he had spoken to his colleague and health minister Sakina Itoo and she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured.

“I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately. The death toll is still being ascertained so I don’t want to get in to those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” he said.