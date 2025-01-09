J-K CM Omar hopeful centre would deliver promised statehood

Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed hope the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent and the BJP-led central government would stand by its promise to restore statehood.

He said there is a need to understand the differences between rules and limitations of a Union Territory assembly vis-a-vis a state assembly. He urged new legislators to adapt to their roles in the Union Territory assembly till statehood is restored.

"The central government has promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir that statehood will be restored, and we hope they will stand by their word," Abdullah said during an orientation programme for legislators here.

He stressed the importance of legislators adapting to the unique challenges of working in a Union Territory assembly. He praised Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for organising the orientation programme, emphasising its value for both new and experienced legislators.

"I have been elected six times in various capacities -- three times to Parliament and three times to the Assembly. But this is the first time I am attending such an orientation programme," he said.

Reflecting on his own experience, Abdullah admitted his early years as a parliamentarian lacked a strong foundation.

"If such an orientation programme had been organised when I was first elected to Parliament, I would have been better prepared. Even today, I cannot confidently explain how to introduce a private member's bill or raise an issue under Rule 377 despite having spent many years there," he said.

On operating in a Union Territory assembly, Abdullah said, "Even respected senior members, like Abdul Rahim Rather Sahib (Speaker), who has been elected seven times, are facing this for the first time. Earlier, this was a State Assembly. Now, for the first time, we have been elected to the Union Territory Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir." He emphasised the importance of understanding the new framework.

"The functioning of a Union Territory is different, its rules are different, and understanding them and using them effectively will take some time to learn," he said, urging legislators to use the orientation programme to bridge this knowledge gap.

The chief minister also expressed hope for maintaining decorum in the Assembly but acknowledged the inevitability of disruptions.

"While I can say we should avoid disruptions and maintain decorum, the reality is that such disruptions will happen. The calmness we are witnessing today is probably the first and last time we experience this," he remarked.

Abdullah drew inspiration from veteran parliamentarians from the past years such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, recalling their exemplary conduct in parliamentary proceedings. "They are remembered even today because they never disrupted the House or insulted the Chair," he said.

Abdullah urged the legislators to adapt to their roles in the Union Territory assembly, commit to serving people and raising their issues, even within the limitations of the new framework.

"Until statehood is restored, we will continue to serve the people and address their concerns in this assembly," he said.