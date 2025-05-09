J-K CM Omar says escalation won't benefit anyone, urges Pakistan to focus on de-escalation

Jammu: Warning Pakistan that continued escalation from across the border would only hurt them, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called Thursday's aerial strikes on Jammu one of the "most serious assaults" on the city since the 1971 war.

He said that Pakistan should focus on de-escalation amid the ongoing military conflict in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

The chief minister lauded the armed forces for their swift response in neutralising aerial threats and ensuring that not a single drone reached its intended target.

"The way civilians have been targeted, and the kind of attacks carried out in Jammu city—I don't think Jammu has been targeted like this since the 1971 war," Abdullah told reporters in Vijaypur during his visit to relief camps and a hospital in Jammu and Samba districts.

He added that multiple locations in Jammu, and even an ammunition depot in Anantnag, were among the targets, but all attempts failed.

Abdullah on Thursday strongly condemned the recent wave of cross-border strikes through drones, missiles and shelling in the Jammu and Poonch districts.

Clarifying the current situation, the chief minister said, "We did not create this situation. Our people were attacked in Pahalgam, and innocent civilians were killed. We had to respond." He warned that continued escalation from across the border would only hurt Pakistan.

"This continuous escalation from Pakistan’s side benefits no one. Pakistan gains nothing from this, nor will they succeed. They should silence their guns and help normalise the situation here," he said.

He further counselled them, saying they should act wisely and focus on de-escalation rather than escalation.

Referring to the back-to-back attacks the previous night, he said "What happened last night—first around 9 pm, then again at 4:30 am—clearly shows an attempt to escalate. But they will be the ones to suffer the most." The chief minister highlighted the situation in Poonch as the most critical. "There was heavy damage in Poonch city. Most of the casualties and injuries are from there," he said.

"I just visited the hospital in Jammu, and all the admitted patients are from Poonch. One critically injured person was shifted to PGI Chandigarh for surgery today," he added.

He said his deputy chief minister is trying to reach Poonch to meet the affected families.

During his visit to camps at Mishriwala, Nagbani, Kot Bhalwal in Jammu district and Vijaypur in Samba, he interacted with displaced families and assured them of full government support.

"I assured them that my government stands firmly with them in these difficult times," he said, adding that he had directed officials to ensure all necessary facilities are provided without delay.

"All necessary facilities have been arranged at the camps—two meals a day, tea, medical care, and sanitation. Doctors, ambulances, and transport services are all in place," Abdullah said.

Acknowledging the discomfort faced by the displaced, he added, "I know this is not an ideal situation and they want to return home. But we had no choice but to bring them here. We are doing our best to minimize their inconvenience." He also shared a lighter moment from the visit, mentioning that some children had asked for play equipment, and "I am thankful to our minister, who brought it in his own vehicle and handed it over to them." Later, the chief minister visited a Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu to inquire about the well-being of the injured and prayed for their swift recovery.

He also reviewed the situation following the recent drone attacks across the region.