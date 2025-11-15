J-K CM, other leaders express grief over Nowgam blast; L-G cancels Jammu meeting

Srinagar/Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Several political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday expressed sorrow over the accidental explosion at Nowgam police station that left nine people dead and 32 others injured.

In a post on his official X handle, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the incident.

"The chief minister has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accidental explosion at Nowgam police station, which claimed precious lives and left several personnel injured," it read.

Abdullah also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of all those injured.

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said she is deeply anguished.

"This heartbreaking incident lays bare the risks and difficult conditions under which our police personnel serve to keep the rest of us safe. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for strength and swift recovery for the injured," Mehbooba posted on X.

People's Conference president Sajad Lone said the incident is heartbreaking.

"The accidental blast at the Nowgam police station is heartbreaking. Heartfelt condolences to families of those who lost their lives. In this distressing moment, may they muster the courage to bear this loss," Lone said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is likely to visit Srinagar on Saturday afternoon to take stock of the situation.

Sinha, who was scheduled to chair a security review meeting in Jammu in the morning, cancelled it in view of the incident, official sources said.

A massive blast occurred while authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives confiscated in the "white-collar terror module" case.