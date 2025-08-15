J-K CM pays floral tribute to martyrs at Balidan Stambh

Srinagar, Aug 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday paid floral tributes at the Balidan Stambh here, honouring the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs.

Abdullah laid a wreath at the memorial and observed a moment of silence as a mark of respect for those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation, an official spokesperson said.

This was Abdullah's first visit to the memorial since assuming office last year.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, along with Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir), Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), other senior officers, and security personnel were present. PTI MIJ RUK RUK